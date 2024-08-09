PHOENIX — Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first Arizona campaign stop in Glendale on Friday.

She and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are visiting the Grand Canyon State as part of their tour of swing states.

The visit is a crucial opportunity to win over Arizona voters who were hoping she would pick U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly as her vice presidential pick.

Kelly, a former astronaut, was one of the top contenders. Harris reportedly interviewed him, Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro shortly before announcing her final decision. Despite the loss, Kelly vowed to do all he could to support the Harris-Walz ticket.

The visit is also a good opportunity for Harris to win over Arizona voters who may be disillusioned with the Biden administration’s border policies, according to Stacy Pearson, a Democratic political consultant.

“This is going to be a very optimistic message for Arizonans who have really been on the corner of Main and Main for this border crisis,” Pearson told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Friday.

What to expect from Harris’ campaign stop in Glendale

Harris said she’s happy to be in Arizona in a Friday morning post on social media.

We are running a campaign on behalf of all Americans. It is great to be in Arizona with Governor @Tim_Walz. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2024

On the policy side, Pearson expects Harris to focus on border security, which she has faced criticism over in the past. However, many border mayors have endorsed her.

“She’s going to talk about what’s possible and talk about what happens when she and Gov. Walz take control of the White House,” Pearson said. “It starts with passing the bipartisan border security deal that was crafted by an Arizona senator: Sen. Sinema.”

In addition to tackling the border, Pearson expects Harris to discuss homelessness, LGBT rights, crime and other cogent issues.

Harris may also discuss abortion. Her last trip to Arizona was for a reproductive freedom event in late June.

This rally is an opportunity for Harris to win over independents in the state as well, Pearson said.

Many of the state’s independents were lifelong Democrats who moved to Arizona from blue states like California, Oregon or Washington, she added.

“They were lifelong Democrats,” Pearson said. “They believe in marriage equality, but they’re mad about homelessness. They’re mad about traffic. They’re mad about local crime and safety-related issues. And so they got here and they planted their flag as to not pledge allegiance to either party.”

Why Harris wants to win over Arizona voters

“Arizona is going to be a swing state, or a state that’s in play, for the foreseeable future,” Pearson said.

In Arizona, every vote will be critical. The state is no stranger to nail-biter races, including in 2020 when President Joe Biden bested Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes. Both parties are bracing for a similar photo finish this year.

Whether Arizona will lean red or blue in the election isn’t clear. Whether or not Harris can court independents to her side could change the tide, Pearson said.

However, Harris’ appeal has already been shown to cross political aisles in Arizona. Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, pledged his support for her.

Additionally, her campaign launched an initiative called Republicans for Harris, which has several events planned in Arizona. Its purpose is to court those in the party who are disillusioned with former President Donald Trump.

She received a warm welcome to the Grand Canyon State ahead of her campaign stop in Glendale. Officials like Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Attorney General Kris Mayes and Rep. Greg Stanton greeted her on the tarmac.

Who is leading in Arizona: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

Arizona was reliably Republican until Trump’s combative approach to politics went national.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona, then quickly started feuding with the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a political icon in the state. That sparked a steady exodus of educated, moderate Republicans from the GOP and toward Democrats in top-of-the-ticket contests.

In 2018, Democrats won an open Senate race in the state, foreshadowing Kelly’s 2020 win and Biden’s victory there as well. In 2022, Kelly won again, and Democrats swept the top three statewide races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, defeating Republican candidates who hewed to Trump’s style and his lies about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election.

Recent polls show Harris is leading in Arizona over Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

