Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New poll for Arizona shows Democrats Kamala Harris, Ruben Gallego leading races

Aug 8, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

Split panel image of Ruben Gallego on the left at a congressional hearing and Kamala Harris on the ...

A new poll for Arizona released Aug. 8, 2024, shows Democrats Ruben Gallego and Kamala Harris leading the state's U.S. Senate and presidential races. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A new poll for Arizona conducted after the primary election shows Democrats leading their U.S. Senate and presidential races.

The results released Thursday by HighGround Public Affairs show Vice President Kamala Harris with a 2.8-percentage point lead over former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego up on Kari Lake by a whopping 11 points.

The Phoenix-based pollster and consulting firm conducted the survey of 500 likely voters July 31-Aug. 5, three months before the Nov. 5 general election. It started the day after the primary election and finished the day Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

What does new poll for Arizona say about Senate race?

Lake made the leap from TV news anchor to right-wing firebrand by strongly supporting Trump and his MAGA movement. However, the Republican Senate nominee is running 4.8 points behind the presidential nominee among GOP voters in Arizona, according to the poll.

RELATED STORIES

Republican voters officially made Lake their Senate nominee during the primary, where she defeated Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb by nearly 16 percentage points. Gallego ran unopposed on the Democratic side.

HighGround CEO and President Chuck Coughlin said Gallego’s 49.6%-38.6% overall lead in the new poll is bad news for Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

“Republicans will be taking this race off the board nationally and focusing resources on other more competitive U.S. Senate races like Montana and Ohio,” Coughlin said in a press release. “As the acclaimed Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy used to say, ‘You can put this one in the deep freeze.’”

Presidential race in Arizona tightens with Harris as nominee

The GOP outlook isn’t as grim in the race for Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes. Harris’ 44.4%-41.6% lead over Trump is within the HighGround poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.38%.

“It’s a good start [for Democrats], but with the attacks already starting, we expect some rough patches ahead,” Coughlin said. “For the past three cycles, Democrats have consistently performed better with the independent and unaffiliated voter audience. Harris continues that trend in our latest polling, but it will be up to her and her team to keep them.”

According to the poll average compiled by RealClearPolitics, Trump was leading Harris by 2.8 percentage points in Arizona without the HighGround results.

However, that indicates progress for Harris. Trump’s polling average lead in Arizona was 5.8 points in before President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21 and endorsed his vice president for the top of the ticket.

Gallego, meanwhile, was leading Lake by 3.4 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average as of Thursday morning.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a judge using a gavel. A Phoenix man was sentenced Aug. 5, 2024, to 51 months in pri...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced for threatening to kill judge from his previous conviction

A Phoenix man was sentenced to over four years in prison on Monday for threatening to the kill the judge in a previous case.

2 hours ago

Arizona Legoland center looking for 10 kids for Lego-building club...

KTAR.com

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona looking for 10 kids to join Lego building club

Know a creative kid who loves playing with Legos? The Arizona Legoland center might want them to join its new building club.

3 hours ago

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 shut down due to crash...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound lanes on I-17 in Phoenix reopen after crash caused slowdown

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Thursday morning after a brief closure due to a crash at Bethany Home Road.

5 hours ago

An election worker feeds ballots into equipment after the 2022 general election in Arizona. The Mar...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about Democratic primary recount in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

The recount to determine the Democratic primary winner in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District can't start before late next week.

5 hours ago

Photo of Marion Berry Ouma...

Danny Shapiro

Detectives seek help in Arizona cold case murder of woman from 45 years ago

Authorities are hoping the public can provide information that can lead to an Arizona cold case murder of a woman from 45 years ago being solved.

6 hours ago

A bronze statue of a woman with a blindfold holding two scales of justice....

KTAR.com

2 Arizona men from Somalia plead guilty to conspiring to travel to join ISIS

Two Arizona men from Somalia pleaded guilty to conspiring to travel to the middle east to join ISIS, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

New poll for Arizona shows Democrats Kamala Harris, Ruben Gallego leading races