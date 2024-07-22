Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Border could be hardest issue for VP Kamala Harris to win Arizona voters on, Valley political expert says

Jul 22, 2024, 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Leading Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Arizona voters...

President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his choice for the next Democratic presidential candidate on July 21, 2024. (File photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

(File photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is now the leading Democratic candidate ahead of the general election in November.

President Joe Biden stepped out of his reelection campaign over the weekend, endorsing Harris as his pick for the office.

However, she still has to earn the party nomination at the Democratic National Convention, which starts on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

That means she’ll have to win over Democratic delegates across the U.S.

She won’t have an easy time courting Arizonans who are passionate about border issues, according to political expert Stacy Pearson with Phoenix-based Lumen Strategies.

RELATED STORIES

“That’s going to be one of her hardest hills to climb,” Pearson told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday. “We all know the border has been a disaster but it’s not a disaster that just President Biden created.”

If Harris wants to charm voters who count immigration as one of their top concerns, she’ll need a game plan, Pearson added.

“She’s going to have to come to the table, particularly in Arizona, and talk about better technology,” she said.

Voters want more Border Patrol agents, better technology and faster migrant processing, Pearson said.

“I think very quickly she’s going to be able to put those talking points together and deliver to Arizonans,” she said.

Harris has also targeted swing state Arizona as a place of interest, especially due to its volatile abortion laws. She visited Phoenix in June for a reproductive freedom campaign event.

How would Kamala Harris fare against Donald Trump?

Pearson believes Harris will perform well against Trump on the presidential debate stage.

Although Biden’s performance in his debate against Trump triggered worries about his mental acuity, the former Republican president also has said strange things on the campaign trail, Pearson said.

For instance, Trump once referred to “the late great Hannibal Lecter,” a fictional cannibal, as a wonderful guy. More recently, Trump went on a tangent about sharks and boat batteries.

“He often lacks the discipline to stay coherent, and Kamala Harris certainly doesn’t have that problem,” Pearson said.

Harris’ age will also be a point in her favor.

“It’s also going to be remarkable to compare her age at under 60 to former President Trump,” Pearson said.

Trump is currently 78 years old — only three years younger than Biden. Harris, meanwhile, is 59.

Harris also may also reach out to younger voters who were disenfranchised by their presidential choices back when Biden was in the race.

“Democrats had two opponents going into this. First was former president Trump, and the second was apathy,” Pearson said. “There was a large swath of the electorate that just didn’t want either of those guys.”

Meanwhile, she’s seeing younger voters like her daughter — who previously hated politics — perk up when Harris is mentioned, Pearson said.

“We’ve solved the apathy problem, I think.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to swear in Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, with wife Gabrielle G...

Kevin Stone

Does Arizona US Sen. Mark Kelly have chance to be running mate for Kamala Harris?

With Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly on track to move to the top of the Democratic ticket, could Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly be her running mate?

2 hours ago

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes answers questions in Phoenix after winning his election in...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sec. Adrian Fontes explains how Joe Biden’s withdrawal affects state elections

How will Joe Biden's withdrawal affect Arizona elections? "We'll be OK with that," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Monday.

4 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)...

KTAR.com

Romero, Circle fires threatening land near Kearny in rural Arizona

Crews are working toward containment on two large fires threatening farm land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Sunday.

5 hours ago

People in the Valley are without power after weekend outages...

KTAR.com

Power mostly restored across metro Phoenix morning after storms rolled through

Over 200 people in the Valley went without power early Monday morning, according to the Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

7 hours ago

Hemisphere GNSS Inc agreed to settle false claims allegations...

Payne Moses

Arizona GPS company agrees to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations

Hemisphere GNSS Inc., an Arizona satellite GPS manufacturer, agreed to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations.

8 hours ago

Etta restaurant in Scottsdale to close temporarily after sale...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale restaurant Etta to close temporarily after sale

Etta, the Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter, is temporarily closing for renovations beginning Monday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Border could be hardest issue for VP Kamala Harris to win Arizona voters on, Valley political expert says