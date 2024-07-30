PHOENIX – Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles is crossing-party lines to support Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.

AZ Central posted an op-ed on Monday written by the longtime Mesa mayor, who detailed why he was endorsing Harris over the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

In the article, Giles voiced his concern that the GOP has continued down a path of political extremism under Trump. The mayor points to Trump’s felony convictions, election denialism, stance on abandoning NATO and foreign policy as indicators to why Trump “poses a serious threat to our nation.”

“As mayor I don’t go out of my way to engage in partisan issues, because I like to focus on city problems, but occasionally there are some moral choices that we are presented with.” Giles told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Monday. “Sometimes elections and some issues are just so compelling, that silence is not an option.”

Another reason the Republican Mesa mayor feels Trump is unfit is due to significant immigration reform and border policies being blocked by Trump during his presidency. Giles writes that Trump didn’t want to solve the problem, “he wanted to exploit it for personal political gain.”

Giles questioned whether Trump has the best interests of the United States in mind or if the former president is more concerned with his own agenda. The mayor specifically voiced concerns over Trump enacting the Project 2025 agenda or recent statements by Trump telling voters they will never have to vote again if he is elected.

“Every day he gives us a reason to question what his priorities are,” Giles said. “Every time he opens his mouth, he says something disqualifying.”

Republican Mesa mayor notes political shift since Trump’s presidency

In his ninth year as Mesa’s mayor, Giles has seen political shifts throughout the years but notices “extreme polarization” since Trump became president.

In terms of local politics, Giles mentioned seeing “vitriol” and “mean-spiritedness” in school board and city council meetings. He added that some people will come to these meetings, wanting to discuss issues they have heard on cable news but have nothing to do with the topic of the meeting.

Under the current administration, Giles said Mesa has had historic federal funding for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport along with investments that insure streets and public transit systems are aided by modern technology. He claimed the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act as helping grow industries and provide jobs for citizens of Arizona.

As for his support for Harris, Giles highlighted her stance on gun safety, protections of women’s rights and her fight to allow Americans to get ahead.

“I have differences with Kamala Harris but I don’t doubt the top of her agenda is what is in the best interest of the United States of America. Unfortunately I don’t think that’s the case with Donald Trump,” Giles said.

This isn’t the first time Giles crossed the aisle to support Democratic candidates he thought were more qualified than their Republican opponents. In 2022, he endorsed Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake (governor), Mark Kelly over Blake Masters (senator) and Adrian Fontes over Mark Finchem (secretary of state). His picks all won.

