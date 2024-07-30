Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration

Jul 29, 2024, 7:00 PM

Harris waving at camera....

Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington after participating in a political event in Pittsfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted endorsements from mayors of border towns in swing-state Arizona Monday as she looks to blunt the impact of Republican criticism of her handling of illegal border crossings.

Harris’ campaign said she was backed by the mayors of Bisbee, Nogales, Somerton, and San Luis, as well as by Yuma County Supervisors Martin Porchas and Tony Reyes. The mayors were elected without party affiliation but represent left-leaning communities. Porchas and Reyes are Democrats.

A week into her sudden promotion to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, Harris is getting her campaign off the ground and refining her pitch to voters with less than 100 days before Election Day. Republicans are trying to make the border a political liability for Harris just as it was for President Joe Biden before he ended his reelection campaign.

Republicans say Harris did not do enough to clamp down on illegal immigration in a role they characterize as Biden’s “border czar.” House Republicans and a handful of vulnerable Democrats voted last week to rebuke Harris over the administration’s border policies.

The border endorsements, which are part of a slate of Arizona supporters Harris plans to announce Monday, offer a potential retort to that criticism, particularly in the only swing state that shares a border with Mexico.

“I trust her to meet the needs of border cities and towns without taking advantage of us for her own political gain, like her opponent,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said in a statement. Somerton is a city of about 14,000 people in the state’s southwestern corner.

As vice president, Harris was tasked with overseeing diplomatic efforts to deal with issues spurring migration in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as pressing them to strengthen enforcement on their own borders. The Biden administration wanted to develop and put in place a long-term strategy that gets at the root causes of migration from those countries.

Immigration has been at the center of Trump’s political identity since he announced his first campaign in 2015. He paints a picture of a border that is out of control, threatening national security and the economy. If elected to a second term, he’s pledged to deport millions of people living in the country illegally.

Biden has both sought to crack down on new arrivals at the border and to offer new immigration pathways.

The restrictions he announced at the beginning of June cut off asylum access when arrivals at the border reached a certain number, infuriating immigration advocates who say the policy differs little from what Trump attempted. Then a few weeks later Biden announced a new program aimed at undocumented spouses of American citizens who had been in the country for a decade or more that could ultimately provide them a pathway to citizenship.

Border arrests have fallen from record highs last December.

United States News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturda...

Associated Press

Donald Trump says he ‘probably’ will debate Kamala Harris but ‘can also make a case for not’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he “probably” will debate but he “can also make a case for not doing it.” Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired […]

60 minutes ago

Wildfire smoke over a Texas road with car in background...

Associated Press

Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says

Wildfire smoke may be worse for brain health than other air pollution, according to new research linking it to an increased risk of dementia.

1 hour ago

FILE - Students gather on the UCLA campus to protest the Israel-Hamas War, April 29, 2024, in Los A...

Associated Press

UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ordered Monday that the University of California, Los Angeles, craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus. Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war. Yitzchok Frankel, a […]

1 hour ago

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N....

Associated Press

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected. Cooper, 67, […]

2 hours ago

US President Joe Biden pointing...

Associated Press

Biden decries ‘extremism’ on Supreme Court, details plan for term limits, ethics code for justices

President Joe Biden called on Congress to establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the Supreme Court's nine justices.

2 hours ago

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in Southern California has become the first in the nation to replace its police patrol cars with electric vehicles, officials announced Monday, unveiling a fleet of 20 new Teslas. South Pasadena on the edge of Los Angeles will replace its gas-guzzling police cruisers with the Teslas to help protect public health and fight […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration