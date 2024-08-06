Close
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona responds after getting passed over for vice president spot

Aug 6, 2024, 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

Kamala Harris swore Mark Kelly into office in January 2023....

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly was considered as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Harris swore Kelly into office in January 2023. (X Photo/@SenMarkKelly)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – He won’t be running for vice president, but U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Tuesday he’d do all he can to support Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her chosen running mate.

“Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are going to move us forward. They’re already building a campaign to unite our country — and [wife] Gabby Giffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win,” Kelly said in a post on his personal X account.

Kelly also pledged to support Harris and Walz in a new fundraising email.

“Tim has years of experience representing Minnesota both in the House of Representatives, where he served with Gabby, and as Minnesota’s governor. In that time, he has shown up time and time again for working families, and I know he’ll continue that work in the White House,” the email says.

Harris picked the Minnesota governor as her running mate Tuesday after reportedly interviewing him, Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over the weekend.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also were thought to be under consideration.

President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid last month and handed the baton to Harris, who has energized the party with her ascension to the top of the ticket.

Harris and Walz will hold a rally in Phoenix on Friday evening as part of a tour through seven battleground states this week.

The Democratic duo will face off against the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance in the Nov. 5 general election.

Why was Kelly under consideration for vice president spot?

Kelly was a finalist for the VP spot for several reasons.

Politically, he is generally considered a moderate Democrat, which would have helped mitigate GOP accusations that Harris is a liberal extremist.

He’s repeatedly pushed the Biden-Harris administration for stronger border security measures, which could have helped shore up a perceived area of weakness for the presidential nominee.

On top of that, Arizona is a key battleground in this year’s election. Kelly’s presence on the ticket could have helped keep the Grand Canyon State’s 11 Electoral College votes in the blue column.

Arizona Democrat won’t be leaving Senate seat for White House

Democrats now won’t have to worry about defending Kelly’s Senate seat in two years.

Kelly is entrenched in Congress as a member of the Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, Intelligence, Aging, and Joint Economic committees. He also chairs the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee.

If he’d have become vice president, Gov. Katie Hobbs would have appointed a Democrat to fill the office until a special election in 2026.

The special election winner would have served the rest of Kelly’s term, which runs through 2028.

Who is Mark Kelly?

Kelly has been married to Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was seriously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her southern Arizona district, since 2007. Kelly has two adult daughters from a previous marriage.

The former former Navy pilot and astronaut made his first foray into politics in 2020, when he successfully ran for Senate in a special election to fill the seat once held by the late John McCain. He defeated Republican Marth McSally that year.

Kelly won a full term in 2022, when he beat Republican Blake Masters in the general election.

Arizona News

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, left, was in the mix to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrats respond to Tim Walz getting nod over Mark Kelly for VP

While Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t get the nod, Arizona Democrats are applauding Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

1 hour ago

Local employers and job seekers benefit from new Chandler center...

Aaron Decker

City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market

The city of Chandler launched a new career center that hopes to enhance the local job market for employers and job seekers.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Banner Desert opens clinic for maternal, fetal care at Mesa hospital

Banner Desert Medical Center announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) clinic in Mesa on Monday. 

5 hours ago

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing exami...

KTAR.com

Arizona congressman introduces bill to create Great Bend of the Gila National Monument

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona introduced a new bill on Friday that would create a new national monument near Gila Bend. 

5 hours ago

A promotional graphic for the "Ghost of John McCain" shows Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, characte...

Kevin Stone

‘Ghost of John McCain’ musical makes late script change ahead of off-Broadway opening

Mirroring the presidential election, the off-Broadway musical "Ghost of John McCain" is making a late script change featuring Kamala Harris.

5 hours ago

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Reg...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.

12 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona responds after getting passed over for vice president spot