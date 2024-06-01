Sprouts Farmers Market to open new location in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it will open a new store in north Phoenix later this month.

The new location is located near the junction of State Route 74 and Interstate 17. A ribbon cutting will take place on June 14 at 6:45 a.m. for the grand opening.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is a welcome addition to the growing community in North Phoenix,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a news release. “From wellness-minded residents to those working in the emerging semiconductor sector, I know there is a demand for fresh and healthy food from Sprouts!”

Sprouts is headquartered in Phoenix, and the newest store will join 20 other locations across the Valley. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates,” the release said. “It works with local Arizona farmers like Blue Sky Organic Farms, Duncan Family Farms, Martori Farms and others to source local produce.”

What events are taking place at the new Sprouts Farmers Market?

The north Phoenix store will host an assortment of grand opening events and giveaways throughout the weekend of June 14-16. According to the release, the first 100 shoppers on June 14 and June 15 will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with products and samples. On June 14, The first 400 guests will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.

PRESS Coffee café will also open inside of the store during the weekend. PRESS will offer $1 drip coffee from June 14-16, according to the release. All proceeds from drip coffee sales will be donated to the Phoenix Children’s. The first 50 guests on each day will also get free cold brew coffee cans.

Outside of the store, a “pop-up party” will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar. Visitors can also participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce.

Sprouts says shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 gift card up until midnight on June 16 when they sign up on the location’s store website. Additionally, customers who text “PHX” to 777-688 will receive 20% off any purchase made during the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. Up to two redemptions can be made per account, per day.

The new Sprouts location will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Saint Mary’s Food Bank, a local program that provides food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

