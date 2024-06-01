Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

PV adds 7 more tenants as 1st phase of Phoenix mall redevelopment nears capacity

Jun 1, 2024, 7:15 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PV is under construction at the site of the former Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix. Interior of an existing Federal Pizza location. The restaurant will have a new location in the PV mixed-use development in Phoenix. Exterior of the Flower Child restaurant under construction at PV.

PHOENIX — The initial phase of PV, the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall site, is almost fully booked with the addition of seven tenants, the project’s developer announced Thursday.

“Approaching 100% leased for the first phase of retail at PV is a significant milestone,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said in a press release. “This achievement reflects the strong demand and vibrant community we’re building.”

The new additions to the PV retail lineup include four restaurants: Phoenix’s second Federal Pizza location, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar and The Melt.

The other tenants announced Thursday are the Hammer & Nails men’s grooming shop, European Wax Center and a medical spa called SkinSpirit.

RELATED STORIES

What are the other elements of the PV redevelopment project?

Previously revealed phase one businesses include musical instrument company Fender, Whole Foods, Flower Child, Trevor’s Liquor and Wren House Brewing Co.

“From first-to-market concepts like TEN Sushi, The Melt and Hammer & Nails to Valley favorites like Federal Pizza, our goal is to curate a diverse mix of tenants that will enhance the area,” Ebert said. “We are eager to share additional announcements soon.”

The first phase of PV, including a 400-unit residential rental community, is scheduled to open this fall. The residential section was originally going to be The Blake by StreetLights Residential, but it is now listed as AVE Paradise Valley, a partnership between Pennsylvania-based Korman Communities and New York-based RXR.

Phase two of mall redevelopment features Life Time residential concept

Phase two of PV, which is projected to open in 2026, features an 11-story concept from national fitness center brand Life Time that combines a luxury athletic country club with rental residences.

PV is under construction at the Paradise Valley Mall site in north Phoenix on Cactus Road between Paradise Village Parkway North and Tatum Road.

The only remnants of the defunct mall era — Costco, JCPenney and a Phoenix Public Library branch — remain open during the site’s extreme makeover.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Fire Department hazmat truck. Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning

Firefighters battled a building fire in downtown Phoenix that started at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday,

34 minutes ago

sprouts-farmers-market...

Nick Borgia

Sprouts Farmers Market to open new location in north Phoenix

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it will open a new store in north Phoenix later this month. It is located near SR-74 and I-17.

3 hours ago

A view of planes on the ground at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Sky Harbor International Airport records busiest tourism season ever

The Valley’s 2024 tourism season ended up being the busiest ever at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

4 hours ago

fatal shooting in north Phoenix motel suspect arrested...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest suspect week after fatal shooting in north Phoenix motel

Authorities booked 34-year-old Solomon Smith on May 29, 2024 in connection to a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix motel last week.

13 hours ago

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush ho...

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in West Valley after crash

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Manuel Aragon has been missing since Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 81-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Friday after an 81-year-old man went missing in Phoenix.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

PV adds 7 more tenants as 1st phase of Phoenix mall redevelopment nears capacity