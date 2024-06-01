Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gila River Police Department officer shot and killed as part of violent disturbance

Jun 1, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Joshua Briese...

Joshua Briese. (Photo provided by the Gila River Police Department.)

(Photo provided by the Gila River Police Department.)

PHOENIX — A Gila River Police Department officer was shot and killed early Saturday as police responded to a violent disturbance in which five others, including another officer, also were shot.

According to the GRPD, police received an emergency call regarding a disturbance at a home in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community at approximately 2 a.m.

As officers responded to the disturbance, which involved a large crowd, multiple gunshots were fired.

Two officers and four others where shot. All six victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the police officers, whom the GRPD identified as Joshua Briese, died at the hospital. Briese had been with the department for less than a year and was still completing field training.

The second injured police officer, whom the GRPD did not immediately identify, is in serious but stable condition.

One of the other people who was shot also died.

The GRPD said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct a joint investigation of the incident.

