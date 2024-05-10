Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Seattle to open short-term recovery center for people after a fentanyl overdose

May 9, 2024, 5:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will open a new space for people to recover and receive treatment for nearly 24 hours after they have overdosed on fentanyl or other drugs, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Thursday.

The center is slated to open near the Pioneer Square neighborhood in mid-2025 and will be run by a homelessness and substance abuse nonprofit organization called the Downtown Emergency Services Center.

In the first four months of this year, emergency services treated nearly 2,500 opioid overdoses across King County, which includes Seattle, KUOW reported. Over 200 deaths caused by opioid-related overdoses were recorded in that same period.

Opioid overdose deaths, which are caused by heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, have increased dramatically in the city, state and across the U.S. In Portland, Oregon, elected leaders declared a state of emergency earlier this year over the public health and public safety crisis fueled by fentanyl.

Emergency responders in Seattle, once the center is open, will offer to take people there following an overdose and treatment with Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioids.

A dose of Narcan can trigger intense withdrawal symptoms and can lead people to seek more fentanyl. City officials and service providers said the new space, called the Overdose Recovery and Care Access center, will offer a safe place to recuperate as well as services.

“The conditions we see on our streets because of fentanyl require every level of governance to step up in advancing urgent compassionate, loving and innovative solutions,” Harrell said.

People who go to the center can stay for up to 23 hours and will have access to medical care and treatment options from buprenorphine, which can ease withdrawal symptoms, to an initial round of methadone, the most commonly used treatment for opioid substance use. Officials estimate the site will serve 20 to 25 clients per day.

The Downtown Emergency Services Center will receive $5.65 million to open the center. Additionally, Evergreen Treatment Services will get $1.35 million to operate a mobile clinic, bringing medications to people where they are.

The money comes from a federal grant and is part of a $27 million investment pledged by Harrell’s administration to address the fentanyl crisis. Health workers and emergency responders said Thursday they expected interest in the center would be high, The Seattle Times reported.

Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, director of the University of Washington Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research, said he doesn’t anticipate anyone needing much convincing to go to the center. The feeling of withdrawal after receiving a Narcan dose is powerful enough that most people will seek help, he said.

“What we think is that if we offer a great place and word starts to spread, people will want to come here,” he said.

United States News

Associated Press

No sign of widespread lead exposure from Maui wildfires, Hawaii health officials say

HONOLULU (AP) — Lead screening conducted on west Maui residents after last summer’s devastating wildfires showed no widespread exposure to the toxic metal, Hawaii health officials said Thursday. Blood samples were taken from 557 people after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through the town of Lahaina, killing 101 people. Just […]

3 hours ago

Limited group of migrants could be removed from US quickly...

Associated Press

New rule aims to speed up removal of limited group of migrants who don’t qualify for asylum

A limited group of migrants who don't qualify for asylum could be removed from the U.S. more quickly due to a new rule.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

UN to vote on resolution that would grant Palestine new rights and revive its UN membership bid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and call on the Security Council to favorably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on […]

3 hours ago

Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony on Thursday...

Associated Press

Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records

“Has publicly telling the truth about Mr. Trump been a net positive or net negative in your life?” a prosecutor asked Stormy Daniels.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Man paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado sues officer

DENVER (AP) — A man who said he was paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against one of the officers, seeking $100 million in damages. Lawyers for Jacob Root, who was suspected of stealing a car, allege Officer Robert Comstock fired a Taser […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Chinese billionaire gets time served, leaves country after New York, Rhode Island straw donor scheme

A Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to funneling illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island was sentenced Thursday to time served and quickly left the country as part of his deal with prosecutors to forfeit his green card. Hui Qin, 56, a Chinese film magnate with homes in Manhattan and […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Seattle to open short-term recovery center for people after a fentanyl overdose