Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

Jun 2, 2024, 6:18 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison will step down later this month amid lockdown conditions, an ongoing federal investigation and multiple inmate deaths.

Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The newspaper obtained an email Hepp sent to prison staff in which he wrote his decision wasn’t easy but he believes it will serve the institution well. He added that the prison has moved closer toward improving safety.

State Department of Corrections spokesperson Beth Hardtke told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hepp actually announced his retirement, not his resignation. She did not respond to a request for a copy of his Tuesday email. Gov. Tony Evers spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, referred questions to DOC officials.

Brad Mlodzik, who previously worked as deputy warden at Waupun, will take over as warden there on June 30, the State Journal reported.

A chronic lack of guards forced the state Department of Corrections to institute a lockdown at Waupun as well as at prisons in Green Bay and Stanley. Agency officials have labeled the restrictions “modified movement” rather than calling them a lockdown because they can adjust them over time.

Waupun inmates filed a federal lawsuit in October alleging the conditions amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. That lawsuit is still pending. Stanley resumed normal operations in late November. Movement restrictions have eased at Waupun and Green Bay, but some remain in place. According to the Department of Corrections’ latest update in April, in-person visitation had not resumed at Waupun and recreation time was still limited but inmates had been issued electronic tablets they can use to make phone calls and send emails and texts.

Cudaback, Evers’ spokesperson, said in March that federal authorities are investigating an apparent smuggling ring involving Waupun Correctional employees. She said then that multiple sweeps of the prison revealed people were obtaining prohibited items such as cellphones and illegal drugs. At least 11 prison employees have been suspended since May 2023 in connection with the probe.

Four inmates have died at Waupun since June 2023. One killed himself in solitary confinement, one died of a fentanyl overdose and another died of a stroke. The fourth inmate was found dead at the facility in February. His death remains under investigation. The daughter of the inmate who killed himself in solitary confinement has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Waupun officials failed to provide him with adequate mental health care and medication.

Hepp took over as warden at Waupun in May 2020. He began his career in the state prison system in 1984 as a guard at Dodge Correctional Institution.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Hilbert Margol says he didn’t look on himself as a hero when his U.S. Army artillery unit fought its way across Europe during World War II. But he will be feted in France as one of 60 American veterans of that conflict traveling to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Firefighters battle blazes across drought-stricken parts of Florida

OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters across central and southern Florida are battling wildfires that have temporarily shut down highways and caused some residents to be evacuated. More than 900 acres (360 hectares) had burned near Osteen in Volusia County as of early Sunday, although the Florida Forest Service said the fire is now 90% contained. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A lobster-themed monster truck performing for a crowd clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to hospitals, police said. Others suffered minor injuries. The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting the monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation bounced up a ramp, went […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said. Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills. First responders […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said. Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation