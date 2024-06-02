Close
2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

Jun 2, 2024, 5:04 AM | Updated: 6:58 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said.

Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday, county police said. Seven additional victims were reported, some transported from the scene and others showing up at hospitals, police said in a statement posted on social media.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the others had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire,” county police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

