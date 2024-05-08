Close
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

May 7, 2024, 8:51 PM

missing 81-year-old woman...

Patti Anne Calvino is 81, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 81-year-old woman on Tuesday evening.

Patti Anne Calvino was last seen operating a white 2004 Buick Century vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was last seen driving in the area of 29th and Altadena avenues, authorities said. She was wearing a white blouse and Capri-style pants.

Calvino stands at 5-foot-4 and is around 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.

Anyone who has information that can help find Calvino can call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 during regular hours.

The after hours number to call is (602) 262-6151.

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix