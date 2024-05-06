Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A man tried to shoot a pastor during a church service but his gun wouldn’t fire, state police say

May 6, 2024, 7:35 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A man who tried to shoot a pastor during a service at a Pennsylvania church because “God told him to do it” was thwarted when his gun didn’t fire and he was tackled by a congregant, authorities said.

The chaos at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock took place Sunday while the service was being livestreamed, state police said in a news release.

Bernard J. Polite, 26, of Braddock entered the church just after 1 p.m. and walked toward the front while the Rev. Glenn Germany was giving a sermon, police said. The pastor told WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh that Polite smiled at him and they made eye contact just before Polite pointed the gun at him. Germany then ducked out of the way as a male congregant tackled Polite.

Germany and the congregant then worked together to wrest the gun away from Polite, who was soon subdued and held until state troopers arrived.

Polite said “God told me to do it” and that he planned to shoot Germany and “wait to be arrested” so he could go to jail and clear his mind, according to court documents. He faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide, and was being held Monday without bail at the Allegheny County Jail. State police said they they didn’t know if Polite has an attorney, and county court records did not list one.

The body of a shooting victim was found in a home near the church where Polite had been shortly before going to the church, county police said. The county Medical Examiner’s office identified the body Monday as Derek Polite, 56, of North Braddock, but did not say if he was related to Bernard Polite.

Polite was not known at the church, officials said. He wandered over to the church after hearing music coming from there, according to court documents.

“I am feeling grateful that I woke up this morning and that I am here. It could have gone an opposite direction,” Germany told The Associated Press on Monday. “But God has intervened and I am grateful for him.”

United States News

Associated Press

Fake ashes and rotting bodies prompt Colorado lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers passed a sweeping bill Monday to overhaul the state’s lax oversight which failed to catch a series of horrific incidents involving funeral homes, including sold body parts, fake ashes and the discovery of 190 decaying bodies. The cases have devastated hundreds of already grieving families, and encouraged lawmakers to pass […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on Delaware college campus are not students, police say

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two suspects arrested in a fatal shooting on the Delaware State University campus are not students at the school, authorities said Monday. Dover police said Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, age 18, both of Dover, were arrested Thursday in the killing of Camay Mitchell De Silva of Wilmington. De Silva, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Children are dying of fentanyl by the dozens in Missouri. A panel is calling for changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fentanyl deaths among Missouri babies, toddlers and teens spiked as child welfare officials struggled to adequately investigate the cases, a state panel found in a newly released report. Forty-three youth died — 20 of them under the age of 4 — in 2022 alone from the infamously powerful drug, according […]

3 hours ago

Palestinians flee from the eastern side of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israeli army o...

Associated Press

Israeli leaders approve military operation into Gaza Strip city of Rafah

Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces are now striking targets in the area.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Thief employs classic move to nab $255K ring from Tiffany, authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — A jewel thief who is wanted in connection with crimes committed from Florida to South Korea stole a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store in New York by switching it with a cubic zirconia replica, authorities said. The theft took place on March 4 at a Tiffany store in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia’s attorney general says Savannah overstepped in outlawing guns in unlocked cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general says city officials in Savannah overstepped their authority by making it illegal to leave firearms in unlocked cars. Savannah’s mayor and city council in April enacted the new city ordinance aimed at making it harder for criminals to steal guns, citing local police statistics showing more than 200 […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

A man tried to shoot a pastor during a church service but his gun wouldn’t fire, state police say