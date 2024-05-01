Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 person dead, homes destroyed after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas

Apr 30, 2024, 7:35 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) — One person died Tuesday when a tornado ripped through the small city of Westmoreland in northeastern Kansas, destroying houses, RVs and outbuildings, authorities said.

Pottawatomie County officials said on Facebook that a tornado struck the city of about 700 people Tuesday evening, destroying 22 homes, three RVs and five outbuildings and damaging another 13 homes and one commercial building. First responders were conducting grid searches in Westmoreland to survey damage and to look for people who may have been injured.

A Pottawatomie County spokesperson confirmed the single fatality in a news release sent to media. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending family notification.

Three people also were reported injured, but none of them were critical, the county spokesperson said in a follow-up statement.

Westmoreland is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Topeka and is the Pottawatomie County seat.

Images posted to social media showed a tornado on the ground in Westmoreland, as well as damaged homes, uprooted trees and a flipped semi.

The county spokesperson said the entire city was without power Tuesday night and county offices were running on emergency generators. The Red Cross set up a shelter at the local high school about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from town.

Tuesday’s storms came just two days after tornadoes tore through Oklahoma on Sunday, killing four people and injuring at least 100. On Friday, tornadoes twisted through Nebraska and Iowa, demolishing homes and businesses and leaving one person dead.

United States News

The murder weapon Michael Patrick Moore confessed to using to kill Jordan Rasmussen and Buddy Booth...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

The Letter: Taking a look inside the case of convicted murderer Michael Moore

*Disclaimer: Edward K. Brass is Amy Donaldson’s spouse and is the only surviving member of the defense team for Michael Patrick Moore. Brass was interviewed by multiple members of The Letter team, including Amy. SALT LAKE CITY – For attorney Edward K. Brass, the decades have not diminished how ominous it was to meet with […]

2 hours ago

U.S. Drug Enforcement Admin to reclassify marijuana...

Associated Press

US poised to ease restrictions on marijuana in historic shift, but it’ll remain controlled substance

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, the Associated Press said.

3 hours ago

boost deportation flights illegal immigration Mexico...

Associated Press

US and Mexico will boost deportation flights and enforcement to crack down on illegal migration

President Joe Biden expressed a goal to boost deportation flights and crack down on illegal immigration. Mexico authorities are cooperating.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

US judges have rejected a map that would have given Louisiana a new majority-Black House district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new congressional district map giving Louisiana a second majority-Black House district was rejected Tuesday by a panel of three federal judges, fueling new uncertainty about district boundaries as the state prepares for fall congressional elections. The 2-1 ruling forbids the use of a map drawn up in January by the […]

6 hours ago

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly won't be tried in court again...

Associated Press

Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

One Mexican official expressed regret over the U.S. decision not to retry George Alan Kelly in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Some North Carolina abortion pill restrictions are unlawful, federal judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some of North Carolina government’s restrictions on dispensing abortion pills — such as requiring only doctors prescribe and provide the drug to the patient in person — are unlawful because they frustrate the goal of Congress to use federal regulators to ensure the drug is distributed safely, a judge ruled on […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

1 person dead, homes destroyed after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas