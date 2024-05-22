Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Rangers recover the body of a Japanese climber who died on North America’s tallest peak

May 21, 2024, 5:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America’s tallest peak, authorities said Tuesday.

Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as T. Hagiwara, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. He was identified by his first initial in keeping with his family’s wishes, park spokesperson Paul Ollig said by email. His body was recovered Monday evening from Denali

Rangers had found his body Monday, a day after they were contacted by family who had not heard from Hagiwara in several days. He was climbing alone. The fall was believed to have happened last Thursday, the park said.

Also Monday, rangers were notified of climber who had suffered a leg injury at around 18,600 feet (2,621 meters) on Denali’s West Buttress, after a three-person rope team fell. The injured climber was rescued.

