Portions of 2 West Valley freeways temporarily closed after crashes

PHOENIX — Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday morning due to reportedly fatal crashes, authorities said.

The Loop 303 transition ramp to I-10 was closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The on-ramp reopened by 8 a.m.

According to ABC15, a motorcyclist apparently lost control and hit the barrier wall at the transition ramp.

Eastbound Interstate 10 was shut down at Dysart Road following a multi-vehicle crash. The freeway reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The crash reportedly involved three vehicles, with one person dead at the scene.

Investigations into both fatal crashes were ongoing.

