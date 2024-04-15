Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNCATEGORIZED

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Advanced Screening

Apr 15, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an advanced screening of “The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” on May 7th!

Uncategorized

...

Promotions

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: We Who Wrestle with God Tour-NEW SHOW ADDED!

Register to win tickets to Dr Jordan Peterson's We Who Wrestle With God Tour, on May 14th at Arizona Financial Theatre

9 days ago

adunlap

Win Opening Day Tickets

Win D-backs Opening Day tickets for this Thursday!  Follow @Anthony987sport

25 days ago

...

Promotions

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on June 11th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

2 months ago

Axon Enterprise headquarters in Scottsdale. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Axon’s north Scottsdale development comes under fire at planning commission meeting

Axon Enterprise Inc.'s mixed-use development plans in north Scottsdale were tabled Jan. 24 in the face of criticism from city commissioners and a standing-room only crowd.

3 months ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

States have lost millions of dollars to fight and treat STDs

State and local health departments across the U.S found out in June they’d be losing the final two years of a $1 billion investment to strengthen the ranks of people who track and try to prevent sexually transmitted diseases — especially the rapid increase of syphilis cases.

6 months ago

...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Advanced Screening