Axon’s north Scottsdale development comes under fire at planning commission meeting

Jan 27, 2024, 5:00 AM

Axon Enterprise headquarters in Scottsdale. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Axon Enterprise headquarters in Scottsdale. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Axon Enterprise Inc.’s mixed-use development plans in north Scottsdale were tabled Jan. 24 in the face of criticism from city commissioners and a standing-room only crowd.

Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 to continue until Feb. 14 Axon’s general plan amendment and rezoning cases related to its 74-acre site.

In total, Axon wants to develop 1,975 multifamily residential units, a 425-key hotel and nearly 47,000 square feet of restaurant and retail on 43 acres on the western end of the land it owns. On the eastern end, the land has already been approved for Axon’s new headquarters, which will be located in a 400,000-square-foot office building.

A portion of the site, located at the southeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road in north Scottsdale, will need to be rezoned from industrial to accommodate residential use for Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) to build out multifamily along with a hotel, restaurant and retail to complement plans for a new headquarters campus for the law enforcement technology company.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

