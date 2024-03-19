Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave says: How to navigate tough times with love and understanding

Mar 19, 2024, 1:00 PM

In this week's article, Dave talks about how to tackle a difficult family situation while not getti...

In this week's article, Dave talks about how to tackle a difficult family situation while not getting on anyone's bad side. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m worried about my younger brother, and I need some advice. He’s divorced and has a son, and lately, it seems like he only wants to be a dad when it’s convenient. On top of this, he’s very irresponsible with money for someone in their thirties. Our mom and dad passed away several years ago, so I feel like this leaves me to be the big brother and parent at the same time. I’m not sure how to help him. Can you give me some advice, please?

Andy

Dear Andy,

You’re a good and caring big brother to be concerned and want to help. And it’s a tough situation for you, especially with your parents no longer in the picture.

When I help people on my show, I have the benefit of them calling in and actually wanting help. These folks care about what I think, and in most cases, they realize things aren’t working for them. I don’t just walk up to people and say, “You know, what you’re doing is really stupid. Let me fix you.” I think that’s kind of the situation you’re in right now. So, before anything else, I’d begin to pray for him. Ask God to bring people into his life who will have a positive impact on him.

One of the worst things about these situations is watching people you love do bad things to themselves and the people around them. Honestly, I don’t know there’s really a lot you can do without becoming the enemy to some degree. You can always try to hold him to a higher standard, and refuse to tolerate immature, irresponsible behavior when you’re around him. You might even look for opportunities to use yourself as an example. I’m not talking about puffing out your chest and pretending to be perfect. I’m just saying maybe point out areas in your life where you made mistakes in the past and how you fixed the problems. But going out and trying to actively intervene in his life without permission, or shaming him in hopes it’ll make him grow up and be a man, would probably do more harm than good.

Approach him in a gentle, caring way. Again, not like some know-it-all, but just let him know you care and you’re there to help if he’s having difficulties. Take him out to lunch once in a while, or invite him over, and let him know you’re there for him if he needs to talk.

And remember what I said earlier about prayer? Bringing God into the equation is never a bad idea.

—Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Why cashing out your 401(k) to start a business might not be the best idea

Emphasizing the dangers of risking their retirement savings and potential bankruptcy, Dave Ramsey encourages thoughtful planning and starting small.

2 days ago

Working during college isn't for everyone, but that being said, those who choose to do it should ha...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: The idea is well-meaning but misguided

Sharing personal experiences, Dave advocates for a balanced approach, debunking the notion that prioritizing work detracts from academic success.

7 days ago

Person holding a lot of cash....

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Take control of your mind and money

Starting a budget may be tough initially, but it typically takes newcomers about three to four months of practice to see results.

14 days ago

Couple sits at table, seemingly planning out life....

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: My wife thinks she owes me money

Struggling with financial tensions in marriage? Dave Ramsey offers insights on overcoming guilt and building a united front in managing debt.

21 days ago

Woman seeks financial support from father...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Work together, and increase expectations gradually

There are ways we can support our children financially without completely pulling the rug out from under them. Here are tips from Dave Ramsey.

23 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: If you’re not going all in, stay out

Think twice before diving into that new business venture! Success requires a hefty 40-50 hours a week commitment.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Dave says: How to navigate tough times with love and understanding