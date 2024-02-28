Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley assisted-living facility settles lawsuit over secrecy practices

Feb 27, 2024, 8:00 PM

An elderly woman with with white hair and a cane walks alongside a woman with blond hair in the hal...

An Arizona assisted-living facility settled a lawsuit over secrecy clauses in its arbitration agreements, officials announced Feb. 27, 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A West Valley assisted-living facility has settled a lawsuit over secrecy clauses in its arbitration agreements, officials announced Tuesday.

The complaint had been filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office on behalf of a former resident at Senita Ridge in Peoria.

As part of the settlement, Senita Ridge agreed not to use confidentiality clauses in existing and future arbitration agreements.

“This settlement is a big win for protection of vulnerable adults, because it allows victims to share information with my office and allows me to perform the duties given to me by the legislature,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

“I urge other assisted-living facilities operating in Arizona to remove the secrecy clauses from their own arbitration agreements or my office will intervene to strike them down.”

RELATED STORIES

Confidentiality clauses can be used to hide elder abuse and other misdeeds from the AG’s Office by requiring disputes to be settled through secret arbitrations.

Mayes advised any assistant-living residents who signed arbitration agreements with a secrecy clauses to contact her office.

“I urge all Arizonans to contact my office if vulnerable adults are in danger, and do not let a secrecy clause stop you,” she said. “We need everyone’s help to identify the bad facilities so we can take legal action to clean them up.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

handcuffs seen in man's hands...

KTAR.com

3 suspects linked to South American organized crime groups indicted in Maricopa County

Three suspects connected with South American crime groups were indicted Tuesday in Maricopa County after allegedly attempting to break into a Phoenix home earlier this month.

3 hours ago

Phoenix officers shot and injured a man who shot at them first on Feb. 13, 2024. (Phoenix Police Sc...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video of suspect who held woman at gunpoint, shot at officers

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a suspect who shot at officers responding to a call of a man holding a woman at gunpoint.

4 hours ago

Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue in Phoenix on Feb. 27, 2024, due to a fatal crash. (Pexels Pho...

KTAR.com

Traffic restricted after fatal crash on 7th Avenue in Phoenix

Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue due to a fatal three-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Promotional image of rapper 21 Savage...

Kevin Stone

Rapper 21 Savage coming to Phoenix this spring on his ‘American Dream Tour’

Grammy Award-winning rap star 21 Savage is bringing his distinctive flow to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix this spring.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of Raad Almansoori, who was indicted by an Arizona grand jury on eight felony charges...

Kevin Stone

Violent crime suspect wanted for NYC murder indicted on 8 felony charges in Arizona

Violent crime suspect Raad Noah Almansoori was officially charged with eight felony offenses in Maricopa County, officials announced Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Group picture of ABOR members....

SuElen Rivera

Amidst UArizona’s financial challenges, Hobbs chastises university public governing board

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday chastised the state's public university governing board for attacking UArizona's faculty instead of addressing its failures and a $177 million deficit.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

West Valley assisted-living facility settles lawsuit over secrecy practices