Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: My wife thinks she owes me money

Feb 27, 2024, 1:20 PM

Couple sits at table, seemingly planning out life....

Learn how to address feelings of guilt and indebtedness, and build a stronger union through shared perspectives. (Pexels File photo)

(Pexels File photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My wife and I have been married for nine months, and we’ve been following your Baby Steps plan for three months. We have about $50,000 in debt, and I recently cashed out an old whole life policy that enabled us to pay off $22,000 of our debt. My wife still feels weird about us doing that, since the money paid off all the student loan debt she accumulated before we got married but none of the debt I brought to the marriage. I look at everything as ours, not mine and hers. What can I do about her sense of guilt and feeling indebted to me?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

This isn’t an uncommon thing in situations like yours. But more than feeling indebted to someone or experiencing a sense of guilt or shame, it’s really a discussion about differing views of marriage.

You’re never in debt to your spouse. You should be all in where your husband or wife is concerned. Remember the vows? For richer, for poorer. In sickness and in health. If she makes you chicken soup when you’re sick, does she charge you for it? Of course not. When you get married, you agree to take on each other’s burdens. Once you walk down the aisle with someone, you’re choosing to serve each other. You’re also choosing to take on each other’s debt, each other’s income, each other’s assets and each other’s crazy parents. Everything!

It all boils down to having a shared view of a proper marriage relationship. And the proper (and biblical) view is we own everything. There’s no mine and yours anymore. Now, you can’t make her feel—or not feel—a certain way. But you can ask her questions to understand where she’s coming from and what blockers are keeping her from being totally together in this. Talk about it. Put your heads together and practice thinking about your marriage as a union.

It will take some encouragement from you and some getting used to on her part, but if you work together, it’s a muscle you can grow and develop together!

—Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

Woman seeks financial support from father...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Work together, and increase expectations gradually

There are ways we can support our children financially without completely pulling the rug out from under them. Here are tips from Dave Ramsey.

2 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: If you’re not going all in, stay out

Think twice before diving into that new business venture! Success requires a hefty 40-50 hours a week commitment.

7 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Seeking mediation with a neutral third-party advisor”

If someone close to you is having financial problems with their spouse, it might be best to refer them to a marriage counselor rather than insert your own advice.

9 days ago

In this week's article, Dave Ramsey talks about when to buckle down and climb out of that financial...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Getting out of a big mess doesn’t always feel good, but it’s necessary

Getting yourself out of a financial big mess doesn't always feel good, but sometimes, it's necessary to get back on track.

14 days ago

People sitting at a table, looking upset about bills....

George Kamel

The normalization of debt: How it happened and why it’s keeping you broke

The financial systems we trust benefit from our struggles. Break free from the cycle and rethink your financial game plan.

16 days ago

Person taps to pay or purchase....

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: A lesson he’ll remember for the rest of his life

As much as coming in to save the day would feel good, teaching lifelong financial lessons could feel even better in the long-run.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Dave Ramsey says: My wife thinks she owes me money