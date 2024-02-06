PHOENIX — Four people from Arizona are sick with listeria following an outbreak linked to cheese and dairy products that were recalled Monday, health officials said.

The products came from California-based Rizo-López Foods and were sold under these brands and at deli counters:

Campesino

Casa Cardenas

Don Francisco

Dos Ranchitos

El Huache

Food City

La Ordena

Rio Grande

Rizo Bros

San Carlos

Santa Maria

Tio Francisco

365 Whole Foods Market

Nationwide, most of the 26 cases were in the western part of the United States, including eight from California. Two people have died from the outbreak and another 23 have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What should I do if I purchased recalled products?

Do not eat any of the cheeses or other dairy products, the CDC said.

Instead, throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

It’s also necessary to clean your refrigerator, containers and other surfaces because listeria can survive well and spread easily.

Common symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

Call a health care provider immediately if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.