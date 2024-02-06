Close
Arizonans among those sick with listeria after cheese, dairy product recall

Feb 6, 2024, 4:00 PM

Four people in Arizona are sick from a listeria outbreak in California. (CDC Photo)

Four people in Arizona are sick from a listeria outbreak in California. (CDC Photo)

(CDC Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four people from Arizona are sick with listeria following an outbreak linked to cheese and dairy products that were recalled Monday, health officials said.

The products came from California-based Rizo-López Foods and were sold under these brands and at deli counters:

  • Campesino
  • Casa Cardenas
  • Don Francisco
  • Dos Ranchitos
  • El Huache
  • Food City
  • La Ordena
  • Rio Grande
  • Rizo Bros
  • San Carlos
  • Santa Maria
  • Tio Francisco
  • 365 Whole Foods Market

Nationwide, most of the 26 cases were in the western part of the United States, including eight from California. Two people have died from the outbreak and another 23 have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What should I do if I purchased recalled products?

Do not eat any of the cheeses or other dairy products, the CDC said.

Instead, throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

It’s also necessary to clean your refrigerator, containers and other surfaces because listeria can survive well and spread easily.

Common symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

Call a health care provider immediately if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms.

