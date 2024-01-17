Arizona man arrested after narcotics, firearms seized from home

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested this week after firearms and thousands of fentanyl pills were confiscated from his home, authorities said.

Prescott resident Adam Sosa-Krenn, 45, was booked into jail on eight felony charges, including three counts related to the sale of drugs, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The arrest happened after detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) obtained search warrants for Sosa-Krenn’s house and vehicle upon developing information that he was dealing fentanyl from his home, YCSO said.

Sosa-Krenn was taken into custody during a traffic stop, where a rifle was found in his vehicle. He is a prohibited possessor of firearms, YCSO said.

As detectives searched his home, they also found a safe that had about 2,000 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, several pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, liquid codeine and more firearms.

“With the latest arrest, our PANT detectives are once again showing their commitment to taking drug dealers off the streets and keeping our communities safe,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a press release.

