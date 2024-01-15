Weekend wrap-up: Arizona's biggest news stories from Jan. 12-14...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 12-14

Jan 15, 2024, 3:05 PM

PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Gilbert Police release photos, more information on youth violence cases

The Gilbert Police Department released photos related to two alleged teen violence incidences:

– A group assault at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue.

– Another group assault on a sidewalk near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway.

Although the PD didn’t say when the assaults took place, it encouraged people to submit tips via call at 480-503-6500 or anonymously through the online tip site.

5 arrests made in connection with 2 violent attacks on minors in East Valley

Authorities said they arrested five suspects they believe are connected to violent attacks on minors in the East Valley in 2023.

One of those suspects, 20-year-old Jacob Pennington, allegedly told police he was associated with the Gilbert Goons.

This notorious group of affluent teenagers is known for committing blitz-style assaults on young boys in the East Valley.

Pennington allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy in November in San Tan Valley, police said.

Four additional suspects were arrested in connection to a group attack on a minor outside an In-N-Out in Gilbert.

Two 18-year-olds, Christopher Fantastic and Aris Arredondo, were arrested, along with two unnamed 16-year-olds.

PCSO announces 2nd arrest made in assault case involving alleged Gilbert Goon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested a second suspect in connection to the San Tan Valley assault of a 16-year-old.

Garrett Bagshaw, 18, allegedly assaulted the minor alongside Pennington.

Police documents related to the arrest said Bagshaw, Pennington, and other assailants attacked the victim in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive at about 9:45 p.m.

Former Arizona teacher sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a former Arizona teacher who allegedly sexually exploited a minor on Wednesday.

Randy Young, 44, formerly taught in Cottonwood and also coached girls sports.

A judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison, authorities said.

Loop 101, US 60 closed in metro Phoenix over weekend for projects

State transportation officials said portions of the Loop 101 and U.S. 60 would be closed in metro Phoenix over the weekend due to improvement projects.

One of those projects was for widening the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway from Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard.

The closure on that stretch of the freeway lasted from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

