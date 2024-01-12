Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 101, US 60 closed in metro Phoenix over weekend for projects

Jan 12, 2024

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have closures this weekend. (ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Portions of the Loop 101 and U.S. 60 will be closed in metro Phoenix this weekend for improvement projects, according to state transportation officials.

In the north Valley, the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed from Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

The Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads will be closed.

In east Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Crismon Road to the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

Both Loop 202 ramps to U.S. 60 will be closed, as will the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Meridian and Signal Butte roads.

What other restrictions are on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend?

In west Phoenix, the westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for maintenance.

Finally, westbound I-10 will be closed at 32nd Street in south Phoenix for construction from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

