PHOENIX — Portions of the Loop 101 and U.S. 60 will be closed in metro Phoenix this weekend for improvement projects, according to state transportation officials.

In the north Valley, the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed from Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

The Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads will be closed.

🚧 Loop 101 southbound closed between Princess/Pima and Shea.

🚧 US 60 westbound closed between Crismon and Loop 202.

In east Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Crismon Road to the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

Both Loop 202 ramps to U.S. 60 will be closed, as will the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Meridian and Signal Butte roads.

What other restrictions are on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend?

In west Phoenix, the westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for maintenance.

Finally, westbound I-10 will be closed at 32nd Street in south Phoenix for construction from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

