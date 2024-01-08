PHOENIX — From Phoenix’s first real taste of winter to a big settlement with Cox and everything in between, January got off to a busy start.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over 2024’s first weekend.

One lucky Arizona Lottery winner won $1 million on Tuesday, which had just a 0.000008% chance of happening. They were one number away from hitting jackpot.

Another Arizona Lottery player won a $6.1 million prize on New Year’s Day, so 2024 has been good to lottery players so far.

Meteorologists warned this weekend could be a cold one, but Arizona residents know that such promises can sometimes come up empty.

This time, the cold came in full force landing on Sunday and it looks like it could stick around throughout the week.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit in December alleging that Cox deceived customers who were in “price-locked” contracts.

With the settlement, Cox has to pay out a $10 million sum to the state and just over $3 million in customer refunds, meaning customers won’t feel much of the windfall.

The Lukeville Port of Entry being closed for a month didn’t impact immigration efforts as much as officials hoped, but it did impact the Rocky Point economy.

Las Palomas Peñasco Resort Director Hector Vasquez Del Mercado joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News to talk about it.

A man and a woman both died in a shooting incident in which each had at least one gunshot wound. No other information was made available.

