Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Arizona grocery store

Jan 3, 2024, 3:00 PM

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Arizona grocery store for the drawing on Jan. 2, 2...

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Arizona grocery store for the drawing on Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The wins in early 2024 keep happening for Arizona Lottery players.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store location in Prescott for Tuesday’s drawing.

The slip matched all five numbers selected — 3, 18, 27, 29 and 64 — but missed out on the Mega Ball of 1 needed to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $140 million.

RELATED STORIES

The seven-figure win wasn’t the first for the Arizona Lottery in the new year.

One lucky Arizona Lottery player started 2024 with a bang by winning a $6.1 million The Pick jackpot on New Year’s Day.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A March 21 trial date was set Dec. 3, 2024, for George Alan Kelly, the Arizona rancher accused of f...

Associated Press

Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant near border rejects plea deal, to face trial

A March 21 trial date was set Wednesday for an Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

1 minute ago

Jack Sellers, middle, will be Maricopa County Board of Supervisor's chairman for 2024. (Maricopa Co...

KTAR.com

Jack Sellers elected as chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for 2nd time

PHOENIX — Jack Sellers was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for the second time in his six years of service. Sellers, whose District 1 covers part of the southeast Valley, said elections is his top priority as the country enters a presidential election year. The Republican Sellers also served […]

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Water Watch: El Niño likely to provide steadiness in Arizona water levels over next year

El Niño likely to provide steadiness in Arizona water levels over next year. KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak previews this week’s Water Watch. Read, watch and listen to more here: https://ktar.com/story/5555754/el-nino-likely-to-provide-steadiness-in-arizona-water-levels-over-next-year/ Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

The Arizona State Capitol was one of several to receive hoax bomb threats on Jan. 3, 2024. (KTAR Ne...

KTAR.com

Arizona among several states where capitols received hoax bomb threats

The Arizona State Capitol was one of several nationally that were targets of hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AG Kris Mayes cites antitrust laws for reason Arizona will oppose the Kroger-Albertsons merger

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says because of antitrust laws the 48th state will oppose the Kroger-Albertsons merger. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

An Arizona man was rescued after his Apple Watch alerted authorities of a rollover crash. (Getty Im...

Danny Shapiro

Man rescued in Arizona after Apple Watch notifies deputies of rollover crash

Authorities in Arizona were able to rescue a man last week after his Apple Watch let dispatchers know he crashed his car.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Arizona grocery store