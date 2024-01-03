PHOENIX — The wins in early 2024 keep happening for Arizona Lottery players.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store location in Prescott for Tuesday’s drawing.

The slip matched all five numbers selected — 3, 18, 27, 29 and 64 — but missed out on the Mega Ball of 1 needed to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $140 million.

The seven-figure win wasn’t the first for the Arizona Lottery in the new year.

One lucky Arizona Lottery player started 2024 with a bang by winning a $6.1 million The Pick jackpot on New Year’s Day.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.