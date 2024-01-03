Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Arizona grocery store
Jan 3, 2024, 3:00 PM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — The wins in early 2024 keep happening for Arizona Lottery players.
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store location in Prescott for Tuesday’s drawing.
The slip matched all five numbers selected — 3, 18, 27, 29 and 64 — but missed out on the Mega Ball of 1 needed to win the jackpot.
The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.
The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $140 million.
The seven-figure win wasn’t the first for the Arizona Lottery in the new year.
One lucky Arizona Lottery player started 2024 with a bang by winning a $6.1 million The Pick jackpot on New Year’s Day.
As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.
