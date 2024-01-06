Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 adults found dead after shooting in west Phoenix

Jan 6, 2024, 8:41 AM

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two adults dead early Friday morning. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in west Phoenix early on Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived to the scene at 39th Drive and Holly Street just north of Interstate 10 around 5:40 a.m. on Friday, locating an adult male and adult female who each had at least one gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the incident was made known.

Detectives took over the investigation, and they ask anyone with information to call (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

Police said rewards will be paid for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

