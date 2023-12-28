We are well into the digital age. Therefore, it is time to upgrade from the filing cabinet drawers and three-ring binders full of receipts for appliances, big purchases, and work done on your home.

Today, those documents can be filed securely online. Digital home management allows you to start or update your home’s inventory, track a maintenance calendar, manage your home remodeling projects, understand your home finances, and market your home when you are ready to sell it.

After more than a decade of developing elements of this concept, Rosie on the House teamed up with HomeZada (www.RosieOnTheHouse.com/app), a revolutionary and state-of-the-art technology provider.

Using sophisticated state-of-the-art security technology, including 256-bit encryption, the world’s leading cloud infrastructure provider that securely stores the data in multiple data centers and is continuously backed up, HomeZada makes managing home inventory, budgeting, maintenance projects, and schedules and remodeling projects easy.

Manage Your Home

Home Improvements

The Rosie on the House app, marketed under HomeZada, offers templates for more than 40 common home remodeling projects. Create all the projects you are considering, including shopping choices to research and save on different product and brand options. Compare realistic high, medium, and low budgets based on your decisions over what you want and need.

Many remodeling projects are considered financial investments in your home. It is important to keep accurate financial records for tax planning purposes or the selling of your home. Multiple dashboards and scorecards provide financial visibility into all your previous remodels.

Homezada now uses AI (artificial intelligence). Ask questions about managing, maintaining, improving, and selling your home.

For example, a Rosie on the House staffer asked, “Do you have some home remodeling project ideas for my home?”

Homezada AI responded,

“Great! Here are a few home remodeling project ideas for your house in Tucson, AZ:

1. Kitchen Update: Consider refreshing your kitchen with new countertops, updated cabinetry, and modern appliances to increase functionality and value.

2. Bathroom Remodel: A bathroom remodel with new fixtures, tiles, and a sleek vanity can greatly enhance the comfort and aesthetics of your space.

3. Outdoor Living Space: With Tucson’s climate, creating a comfortable outdoor living space with a patio, pergola, or outdoor kitchen can be a valuable addition.

4. Energy Efficiency Upgrade: Install energy-efficient windows, and solar panels, or upgrade your insulation to reduce energy costs and increase your home’s sustainability.

5. Flooring Replacement: Replace old carpet or dated tile with hardwood, laminate, or modern tile for a fresh look.

6. Room Addition: If space permits, consider adding an extra room or expanding your living space, which can also add to the property’s value.

7. Smart Home Technology: Integrate smart home features such as automated lighting, security systems, and climate control.

To get started with any of these projects, use the HomeZada app to navigate to the Dashboard, select Projects, and then opt for the New Project to input details like budget and project steps.”

Maintenance

Create a preventative maintenance schedule with recurring tasks. Email and news feed reminders notify you when these tasks need to be done, which keeps your home operating efficiently and saves money on energy bills. These tasks also keep equipment and materials in good working condition, which avoids expensive repair costs.

Track all the small fix-it projects. Keep track of costs, contractors who perform the work, warranties, receipts, or documents, before and after photos, and the dates when the work was completed. This helps you keep great maintenance records of your home.

On-screen reports and dashboards summarize your annual and monthly preventative and repair costs. Use this information to budget for future maintenance costs to fully assess the total cost of ownership of your home.

Inventory

Easily personalize your home’s inventory by taking and uploading photos of all your rooms and items.

Estimate the value of your personal property to make sure you are properly insured. If you bought high-end electronics or recently received jewelry, take a picture and add it to your inventory. Be prepared with your inventory and documents safely stored in case your home is damaged, robbed, or destroyed.

Record, upload, and playback videos for every room on your property. HomeZada’s advanced recognition A.I. technology automatically detects inventory objects in the video. Use the recognition technology to take photos of receipts and convert them to text to provide more details for your inventory.

Finances

HomeZada is the single platform that brings together all your home financial asset information and various categories of expenses. Track your home insurance policy coverages and costs and property taxes. Budget for all ongoing household expenses such as energy, water, garbage, internet, and other premium expenses, like landscaping and pool services. HomeZada regularly updates your loan-to-ratio value (LTV), estimated home value, and your home’s three-year value forecast. Your loan-to-value LTV ratio will provide insight into how much you might qualify for with a home equity loan.

This is an excellent tool for managing your home and understanding how it contributes to your overall financial health.

If you previously balanced your checkbook with a pen and paper and then converted it to QuickBooks, then you will understand how much HomeZada can simplify this task.

Market

Thinking about selling your home? Using real-time current data, get a market comparable analysis report that assesses recent sales, current listings, and sales history near your home. Enter any address in the U.S. as a potential buyer to see market comparisons of homes you are considering buying.

Publish an online brochure of your home that displays unlimited photos of your rooms and features. Share multiple remodel projects, maintenance schedules, inspection reports, owner’s manuals, or other important information.

You can provide a copy of the Zada File and all its information to the buyer in their own HomeZada account. This will differentiate your home as buyers realize that yours is well maintained with a “paper trail” beyond what they could imagine.

Homeowner Lifecycle

Learn how managing digital home information saves money and improves value when owning, selling, and buying homes.

Manage Multiple Properties

Whether you own a vacation home or rentals, or keep tabs on your parent’s or children’s properties, use HomeZada to manage up to three properties per user account. Easily switch between properties and the projects for each one.

A Bounty of Information

In addition to the Rosie on the House weekly articles, Homezada offers an array of articles about every aspect of your home in their “Zen of Zada Blogs.”

Invest in Your Investment

For most of us, our home is our largest asset and biggest expense. Keeping accurate records, regular maintenance schedules, and up-to-date inventory is key to keeping your home in good financial and working order. Knowing that your important documents are secure, and your inventory is up to date is one less thing to worry about.

As of December 2023, the cost for the Premium Plan is $11.95 monthly or $79 annually. The Deluxe Plan is $149 annually. Use the promo code “ROSIE” and save an additional 25 percent on your first year!

Get started at www.RosieOnTheHouse.com/app – or click HERE!