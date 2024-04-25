Rosie says, “keeping your home cool while living on the floor of the desert southwest in the summer heat, can be especially challenging when daytime highs are in the 100 and teens, and the nighttime lows are 90 degrees or above. The main issue is that, with such extreme heat, the home and its surfaces do not have a chance to shed their heat gain before the sun rises again.”

Rosie recommends that before you spend money on anything to save money on your electric bill, stop to consider ways you can shade your home. Shade can lower the temperature of the home’s surfaces and the ambient temperature of the air by 15 or 20 degrees.

Shade Tips

Rosie offers suggestions on finding hot spots in your home, strategically placing shade trees, energy rebates, and tips on sunscreen placement … read more.

Planting for shade

Trees are best on the west and south side of the house as that is the biggest sun exposure says Justin Rohner of Agriscaping. For gardeners his recommendation is to plant deciduous trees on the west side. Find out why.

Be sure to plant the right plant in your spaces!

More considerations for planting large bushes or trees include proximity to the foundation of the home, pool or septic tank. Location is very important and an eye to the mature side of the tree essential! Read more.

Create shade for outdoor living spaces

The demand for outdoor living spaces has hit new highs. Pictures of inviting outdoor living areas grace the covers of many home magazines, and the National Association of Home Builders reports tell us that outdoor living improvements are among the top projects that capture the imagination of homeowners. The idea of entertaining family and friends or having a place of respite in our own backyard is extremely appealing.

Structural shade in the form or cantilevers, ramadas and porch and patio covers are popular options. We discuss types of structures, the benefits of aluminum construction … read more.

