Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what you should know ahead of one of Arizona’s busiest holiday travel seasons

Dec 18, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Man directing traffic to an area during peak travel times. Airport travelers talking with each other.

PHOENIX — As Arizonans prepare to leave their homes during what’s expected to be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons ever, AAA is offering tips to help make the trips seamless.

Over 2.2 million Arizonans are expected to travel from Saturday until New Year’s Day, the second most since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Nationally, AAA anticipates more than 115.2 million people traveling over the holidays, 103 million driving, 7.5 million by plane 4 million on other forms of transportation, such as train or bus.

“Travel had been going upward for several years up until the pandemic. It really just seems like we’re picking up where we left off in 2019, which was a record year for much of the country,” Julian Paredes with AAA Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Travel is as big as it has ever been.”

Here are some AAA travel tips for the 2023 holiday season

With the busy season ahead, planning can make all the difference, Paredes said.

“We really recommend people avoid the 2 p.m.-8 p.m. hours, if you can,” Parades said. “And the busiest days for travel are going to be the Saturday before Christmas, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28. Those days are going to be really, really packed, no matter where you’re at, so you got to start your trip as early as possible.”

RELATED STORIES

For those traveling by plane, consider reserving an airport parking spot and avoid checking in luggage, if possible, AAA said.

Travelers should also prepare for up to 20% longer travel times nationwide, so traveling during off-peak hours might be a better option for some.

For those traveling by car, basic car maintenance can go a long way toward getting to your destination on time and for overall safety.

“Check your car battery, check your tire pressure. Those are really easy things that you can do yourself and can save you a big headache for the holiday,” Paredes said.

Last but not least, travelers should always be mindful of the weather and how it could impact their trip.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix is in for rain in the week leading up to Christmas. (Photo by Gabby Jones/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect a rainy week in Phoenix ahead of the Christmas holiday

Phoenix could see its heaviest rainfall in nearly nine months this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

11 minutes ago

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

2 people killed, including a teenager, another injured in south Phoenix shooting

Two people were killed, including a teenager, and another was wounded in a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A man with hands on his head is frisked by a uniformed officer in Lukeville, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Arizona National Guard sent to border by Gov. Katie Hobbs will be limited

Arizona National Guard members deployed to the border by Gov. Katie Hobbs will be more limited in their authority than if they’d been sent under federal orders.

2 hours ago

Late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose with people standing solemnly around ...

Associated Press

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, lies in repose

Late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor of Arizona lay in repose in the court's Great Hall on Monday.

5 hours ago

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

Queen Creek Crossing fully leased with new stores and restaurants opening soon

Queen Creek Crossing is now full and many of the new stores are set to open. The 400,000-square-foot facility will host a variety of tenants.

6 hours ago

photo of woman helping elderly lady in kitchen...

Balin Overstolz

Phoenix nonprofit creating family environment for isolated seniors

A Phoenix nonprofit wants to alleviate loneliness for elders as at least half of them in the U.S. experience the feeling during the holidays.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Here’s what you should know ahead of one of Arizona’s busiest holiday travel seasons