PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

John Saler, an 81-year-old who went missing in Tonopah on Wednesday, was found deceased, authorities said Saturday. …

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Saler’s death remains open, although there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The city of Phoenix is lowering the speed limit on 15 stretches of road, but you should tap the brakes on the idea that it’s being done so more tickets can be written.

Before unanimously approving the changes during Wednesday’s meeting, several City Council members said that speeding is a significant concern for their constituents. …

It’s more about the city’s traffic engineers “reviewing and analyzing and trying to correct some conditions on our roads with the appropriate speed limit,” Councilwoman Debra Stark said.

An escaped prisoner was caught by citizens at a Phoenix gas station Thursday night shortly after he fled from a detention center, authorities said.

Officers were processing 29-year-old Derek Posey around 8 p.m. at the Cactus Park Precinct at Cactus Road and 39th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

During processing, officers lost sight of him, and Posey allegedly ran out the back door and away from the area. …

“At about 8:45 p.m., citizens at a nearby gas station noticed a man in handcuffs, detained him and called police.”

The fate of a proposed high-end steakhouse in Scottsdale’s entertainment district won’t be decided for at least another month.

Scottsdale City Council voted to continue a rezoning case for Swags — a two-story restaurant proposed by Utah-based Wags Capital at 7323 E. Shoeman Lane in Old Town — to January 9. This is the case’s second continuance after it was first heard by the council in October.

A Silver Alert issued Saturday morning for a 64-year-old woman with dementia was canceled after she was located a few hours later, authorities said.

Leslie Kerekes was found after last being seen on Friday around 3:30 p.m. in Golden Shores, a community in northwest Arizona between Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

