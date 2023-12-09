Close
Silver Alert canceled after 81-year-old found dead

Dec 9, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:31 pm

A Silver Alert has been canceled after John Saler was found dead. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — John Saler, an 81-year-old who went missing in Tonopah on Wednesday, was found deceased, authorities said Saturday.

The Silver Alert was issued after Saler, who suffered from dementia, left his home to collect mail and didn’t return.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Saler’s death remains open, although there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Anyone with additional information regarding Saler can call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference incident report #23-031223.

