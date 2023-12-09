Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale pumps brakes on high-end Swags steakhouse in Old Town

Dec 9, 2023, 5:00 AM

A conceptual rendering of Swags — a multi-story steakhouse that's being proposed in Old Town Scottsdale. (Rose Law Group Photo)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The fate of a proposed high-end steakhouse in Scottsdale’s entertainment district won’t be decided for at least another month.

Scottsdale City Council voted to continue a rezoning case for Swags — a two-story restaurant proposed by Utah-based Wags Capital at 7323 E. Shoeman Lane in Old Town — to January 9. This is the case’s second continuance after it was first heard by the council in October.

Following a project presentation and public comment, Councilwoman Tammy Caputi made a motion for the council to recess and go into executive session. The council then adjourned for about a half hour before coming back to vote on continuing the case.

As it headed into its initial City Council vote in October, a legal protest against the rezoning case was filed by Shawn Yari, who is co-founder of Stockdale Capital Partners — a major player in Scottsdale that owns properties like Galleria Corporate Centre and Maya Day and Nightclub. It’s also pursuing a second phase for a nearby mixed-use development that would include restaurants, retail and multifamily.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

