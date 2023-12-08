PHOENIX — An escaped prisoner was caught by citizens at a Phoenix gas station Thursday night shortly after he fled from a detention center, authorities said.

Officers were processing 29-year-old Derek Posey around 8 p.m. at the Cactus Park Precinct at Cactus Road and 39th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

During processing, officers lost sight of him, and Posey allegedly ran out the back door and away from the area.

“Containment was established around the precinct and the neighborhood while officers conducted a thorough search,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

“At about 8:45 p.m., citizens at a nearby gas station noticed a man in handcuffs, detained him and called police.”

Posey was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of escape in the second-degree, two counts of probation violation and one count of theft.

An investigation into how Posey escaped is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.