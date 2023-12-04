Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Bill Maher ‘The WTF? Tour’

Dec 4, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Bill Mayer is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre Saturday, May 4, 2024 on his ‘WTF? Tour’ and you won’t want to miss it!

 Tickets go on sale December 8th and can be purchased here.

 

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the Bill Maher ‘WTF? Tour’!!

Contests

...

Promotions

Innings Festival 2024

KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet & Macklemore and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Extra Innings Festival 2024

KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!!

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to see Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

One night only! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks are coming to Chase Field on Friday, December 8! Limited tickets are available, and you can win a pair now!

14 days ago

...

Promotions

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction Presented by KTAR News

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction is underway! Make a bid, help a kid! Check out the auction items

17 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to Sammy Hagar at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sammy Hagar is heading to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on August 20 for the Best of All Worlds Tour with Special Guest, Loverboy! Tickets are now on sale, but you can win a pair now! 

20 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to see The Eagles

The Eagles are bringing "The Long Goodbye Tour" with special guest Steely Dan to Footprint Center on January 19. Register now for your chance to win tickets!

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Bill Maher ‘The WTF? Tour’