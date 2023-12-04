Bill Maher ‘The WTF? Tour’
Dec 4, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
Tickets go on sale December 8th and can be purchased here.
Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the Bill Maher ‘WTF? Tour’!!
Dec 4, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
Tickets go on sale December 8th and can be purchased here.
Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the Bill Maher ‘WTF? Tour’!!
KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet & Macklemore and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
13 days ago
KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!!
13 days ago
One night only! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks are coming to Chase Field on Friday, December 8! Limited tickets are available, and you can win a pair now!
14 days ago
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction is underway! Make a bid, help a kid! Check out the auction items
17 days ago
Sammy Hagar is heading to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on August 20 for the Best of All Worlds Tour with Special Guest, Loverboy! Tickets are now on sale, but you can win a pair now!
20 days ago
The Eagles are bringing "The Long Goodbye Tour" with special guest Steely Dan to Footprint Center on January 19. Register now for your chance to win tickets!
1 month ago
KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.
KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.
Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.