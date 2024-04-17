Protected: Win Phoenix Suns Playoff tickets!!!
Apr 17, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm
Apr 17, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an advanced screening of "The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" on May 7th!
2 days ago
Register for your chance to win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in concert, on December 5th at Footprint Center.
7 days ago
Register to win tickets to Dr Jordan Peterson's We Who Wrestle With God Tour, on May 14th at Arizona Financial Theatre
11 days ago
It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!
15 days ago
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Alanis Morissette's "The Triple Moon Tour" at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on June 9th!
16 days ago
Jeff Lynne’s ELO live in concert at Footprint Center on October 21 on The Over and Out Tour – the band’s final tour. Register now for your chance to win tickets!!!
19 days ago
It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.
Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now.