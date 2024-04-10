Andrea Bocelli – 30th Anniversary

Close
Apr 10, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced his 2024 North American December tour dates including a stop at Footprint Center on December 5th!

2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocellis iconic career as well as his 65th birthday. This beloved annual Winter Holiday Tour, sponsored by global investment firm Stifel, will feature performances from Bocellis extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the Holiday Season, with selections from his recent #1 album A Family Christmas as well as the recently released Deluxe Edition, his uplifting solo album Believe, and a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

Register Below for your chance to win tickets for this milestone event!!

