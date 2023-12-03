Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 more people arrested in connection to Casa Grande teen's death

Dec 2, 2023, 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

mugshot of Street after he turned himself in at the Casa Grande facility and image of teenage Haile...

Jesiah Amaru Street, left, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in connection to the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens, right, at a weekend house party in Casa Grande.

(Facebook photos/Casa Grande Police Department, Cougar Spiritline)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenage girl from Casa Grande on Nov. 26.

A pair of juveniles, ages 13 and 15, were arrested without incident in Casa Grande, according to police on Saturday. Charges for the pair will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

This brings the total number of arrests in connection to the shooting to nine — four juveniles, along with 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street have been charged with murder, while four juvenile males have been charged with criminal trespassing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this party and/or incident to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at the Casa Grande Police Department’s non-emergency number at (520) 421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 28, 2023.

2 more people arrested in connection to Casa Grande teen’s death