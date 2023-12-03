PHOENIX — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenage girl from Casa Grande on Nov. 26.

A pair of juveniles, ages 13 and 15, were arrested without incident in Casa Grande, according to police on Saturday. Charges for the pair will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

This brings the total number of arrests in connection to the shooting to nine — four juveniles, along with 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street have been charged with murder, while four juvenile males have been charged with criminal trespassing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this party and/or incident to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at the Casa Grande Police Department’s non-emergency number at (520) 421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 28, 2023.

