ARIZONA NEWS

1 teen dead, another injured in weekend shooting at house party in Casa Grande

Nov 27, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

image shows Hailey cheerleading and smiling for the camera...

Hailey Stephens was killed after a house party in Casa Grande over the weekend. (Facebook Photo/Cougar Spiritline)

(Facebook Photo/Cougar Spiritline)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting during a house party in Casa Grande over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Kortsen Road and Pinal Avenue and found two 17-year-old girls suffering from gunshot wounds, the Casa Grande Police Department said.

One teen, Hailey Stephens, was taken to a Valley hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. She died later that evening.

The other teen was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her arm and is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives determined an altercation between an unknown number of people took place at a vacant home, where the party was being held.

At some point during the altercation, shots were fired between the parties involved, police said.

Authorities said it appears the teens were victims of stray gunfire.

Anyone with information can submit tips online or call the non-emergency number 520-421-8700 or Casa Grande Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

