PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for “The Parque” – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the “Central Parque” and more.

Two new pizzerias are coming to the Valley courtesy of the owners of Crust Simply Italian.

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a neighborhood pizzeria serving New York-style pizza, along with calzones, pasta and wings.

The Tempe location will be found at 1120 E. Baseline Road at the former location of Artichoke Pizza. The 2,200-square-foot space includes a dining room and a patio and a full bar.

Epic Resort Destinations is giving a new glimpse at two of the main attractions at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park — the Barbie Beach House and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer Roller Coaster.

Epic is the developer and operator of the indoor theme park, expected to open in 2024. It’s part of the new 60-acre VAI Resort entertainment and hospitality complex in Glendale, located about 16 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The Mattel Adventure Park will span nine acres and feature a full catalog of Mattel Inc.

A Scottsdale-based home developer recently unveiled “Aquarius,” a $17 million, ultra-luxury home in Paradise Valley named for the “water carrier” of the zodiac.

The home is 9,635 square feet and features five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across a 1.32 acre property, according to a press release issued by the developer, Silver Sky Development.

“‘Aquarius’ is truly unlike any other home in Paradise Valley — or in Arizona, for that matter,” Jeremy Takas, Partner at Silver Sky Development, said in the release. “This exceptional home will be constructed with strictly top-quality materials and steel framing, giving it a long lifespan, integrity and stability.”

A motorcycle driver who wasn’t wearing a helmet was killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road around 11:30 a.m. and found Gavin Green suffering from serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Green, 30, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.