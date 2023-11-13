Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-12

Nov 12, 2023, 6:00 PM

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive he...

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive heat warning Aug. 16-17, 2023, and could see widespread storms later in the week. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for “The Parque” – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the “Central Parque” and more.

Crust New York Pizzeria opening two new locations in the Valley

Two new pizzerias are coming to the Valley courtesy of the owners of Crust Simply Italian.

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a neighborhood pizzeria serving New York-style pizza, along with calzones, pasta and wings.

The Tempe location will be found at 1120 E. Baseline Road at the former location of Artichoke Pizza. The 2,200-square-foot space includes a dining room and a patio and a full bar.

First look: Here’s what Glendale’s Barbie Beach House will look like

Epic Resort Destinations is giving a new glimpse at two of the main attractions at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park — the Barbie Beach House and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer Roller Coaster.

Epic is the developer and operator of the indoor theme park, expected to open in 2024. It’s part of the new 60-acre VAI Resort entertainment and hospitality complex in Glendale, located about 16 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The Mattel Adventure Park will span nine acres and feature a full catalog of Mattel Inc.

Developer unveils luxurious ‘Aquarius’ estate in Paradise Valley

A Scottsdale-based home developer recently unveiled “Aquarius,” a $17 million, ultra-luxury home in Paradise Valley named for the “water carrier” of the zodiac.

The home is 9,635 square feet and features five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across a 1.32 acre property, according to a press release issued by the developer, Silver Sky Development.

“‘Aquarius’ is truly unlike any other home in Paradise Valley — or in Arizona, for that matter,” Jeremy Takas, Partner at Silver Sky Development, said in the release. “This exceptional home will be constructed with strictly top-quality materials and steel framing, giving it a long lifespan, integrity and stability.”

Helmetless motorcycle driver dies after colliding with SUV in Phoenix

A motorcycle driver who wasn’t wearing a helmet was killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road around 11:30 a.m. and found Gavin Green suffering from serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Green, 30, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Arizona News

Verde River. Photo Credit: © Magill Weber/TNC...

KTAR.com

Three Arizona conservation projects awarded more than $36.5 million

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded three Arizona projects over $36.5 million as part of Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

1 hour ago

Close-Up Shot of a Rabbit in the Cage (Pexels)...

Associated Press

Humane societies probe transfer of 250 small animals that may have later been fed to reptiles

Roughly 250 small animals that were transferred from California to Arizona may have ended up being fed to reptiles, according to two humane societies.

5 hours ago

silver alert phoenix vargas...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert cancelled for 79-year-old Anselmo Vargas

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anselmo Vargas, 79, who was last seen Friday in the area of 26th Street and Portland Avenue, Phoenix.

9 hours ago

Sunday car shooting...

KTAR.com

Man shot and killed at west Phoenix house party

A west Phoenix house party where police found hundreds of people running from a residence. turned deadly after a man was shot and killed.

10 hours ago

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

KTAR.com

Peoria couple shot, killed by home intruder

A married couple was shot and killed early Sunday in their Peoria home by an unknown intruder near 79th Avenue and Mescal Street.

12 hours ago

(L-R) Ryan Met, Jack Met and Adam Met of AJR perform on stage at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2...

David Veenstra

AJR announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ dates, performing in Phoenix July 12

AJR is bringing its “The Maybe Man Tour” to Phoenix’s Footprint Center next year. The indie pop band announced its first arena tour Thursday.

14 hours ago

