Developer unveils luxurious ‘Aquarius’ estate in Paradise Valley

Nov 11, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Photo provided by Silver Sky Development.)

(Photo provided by Silver Sky Development.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Scottsdale-based home developer recently unveiled “Aquarius,” a $17 million, ultra-luxury home in Paradise Valley named for the “water carrier” of the zodiac.

The home is 9,635 square feet and features five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across a 1.32 acre property, according to a press release issued by the developer, Silver Sky Development.

“‘Aquarius’ is truly unlike any other home in Paradise Valley — or in Arizona, for that matter,” Jeremy Takas, Partner at Silver Sky Development, said in the release. “This exceptional home will be constructed with strictly top-quality materials and steel framing, giving it a long lifespan, integrity and stability.”

The home, which will be available on MLS – a database established by cooperating real estate brokers to provide data about properties for sale – in the coming weeks, pays homage to water while blending minimalism with amenities, including a roof deck with bar, a spacious office, a gym with combination steam room/sauna and a four-car garage.

The home is the third release for the 12-property development at the base of Mummy Mountain.

More information about this home is online.

