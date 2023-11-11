PHOENIX — A motorcycle driver who wasn’t wearing a helmet was killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road around 11:30 a.m. and found Gavin Green suffering from serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Green, 30, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment, police said.

“Detectives responded and learned Green was driving south on Tatum Boulevard with no helmet when an SUV pulled out in front of him, causing the deadly crash,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was made available.

