Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

Nov 11, 2023, 5:45 AM

An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusemen...

An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale. (Nelsen Partners Rendering)

(Nelsen Partners Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for “The Parque” – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the “Central Parque” and more.

The development already received unanimous approvals from Scottsdale Planning Commission in September and Scottsdale’s Airport Advisory Commission in June.

Specific plans for The Parque include a 223-key five-star hotel; 126 units at a hotel-branded condominium; 897 multifamily residences; 98 units for workforce housing; 100,000 square feet for new office; more than 25,000 square feet for retail and nearly 35,000 square feet for restaurants. There would be 12 buildings for The Parque, ranging from one story up to 10 stories, according to a development plan submitted to the city of Scottsdale.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

Crust New York Pizzeria opening two new locations in the Valley

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a pizzeria serving New York-style pizza.

2 hours ago

image shows the Leto's on the top of the Empire State building...

KTAR.com

Thirty Seconds To Mars to stop in Phoenix on ‘Seasons 2024 World Tour’

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Summer recently announced a Phoenix stop on its global tour next year.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

Helmetless motorcycle driver dies after colliding with SUV in Phoenix

A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

3 arrested in connection to 49-year-old man’s death in north Phoenix

Three people have been arrested in connection in the death of 49-year-old Jake Kelly. He was hospitalized on Aug. 28 following an assault.

16 hours ago

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Electi...

KTAR.com

Live updates: Here are latest results from the 2023 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Voters across Maricopa County cast their ballots in local elections that concluded Tuesday. Here are the latest election results.

16 hours ago

A supporter of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is illuminated by a television camera whi...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out

Here’s what KTAR News learned from our weeklong special election series, Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council