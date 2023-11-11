The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for “The Parque” – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the “Central Parque” and more.

The development already received unanimous approvals from Scottsdale Planning Commission in September and Scottsdale’s Airport Advisory Commission in June.

Specific plans for The Parque include a 223-key five-star hotel; 126 units at a hotel-branded condominium; 897 multifamily residences; 98 units for workforce housing; 100,000 square feet for new office; more than 25,000 square feet for retail and nearly 35,000 square feet for restaurants. There would be 12 buildings for The Parque, ranging from one story up to 10 stories, according to a development plan submitted to the city of Scottsdale.

