Epic Resort Destinations is giving a new glimpse at two of the main attractions at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park — the Barbie Beach House and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer Roller Coaster.

Epic is the developer and operator of the indoor theme park, expected to open in 2024. It’s part of the new 60-acre VAI Resort entertainment and hospitality complex in Glendale, located about 16 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The Mattel Adventure Park will span nine acres and feature a full catalog of Mattel Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT) brands through rides and attractions including roller coasters, immersive experiences and the Barbie Beach House, which is currently under construction.

An immersive Barbie flying theater, a Dream Closet Experience with a hologram Barbie and a Barbie Rooftop, where guests can select signature pink beverages, are some of the main features of the Barbie Beach House.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.