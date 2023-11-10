The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there’s no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

The Military Assistance Mission provides financial assistance and morale aid to Arizona military and their families and our wounded heroes.

MAM strives to provide financial assistance each year to 120 Arizona active duty, guard and reserve military service members.

Each year approximately 2,500 military members and families benefit from MAM’s morale/event programs such as Operation Holiday Giving, Seats for Soldiers and Baby Bundle Bash.

Attend the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

Join thousands of community members to line the streets and cheer on our nation’s veterans. The annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade honors the contributions of our United States Veterans and builds a patriotic Phoenix community spirit that recognizes veterans’ sacrifices for our country.

Sanderson Ford is a proud sponsor of this year’s event.

KTAR’s Mike Broomhead, Chad Benson, Becky Lynn and Detour Dan will be riding in the parade in two decorated trucks (donated by Sanderson Ford).

Giving Back

This holiday season, ABC15 is partnering with Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln to put on the 23rd Annual Operation Santa Claus Charity Drive.

From Nov. 7-Dec. 20, donate a new unwrapped toy, children’s clothing item, packaged food item or monetary donation to ABC15, Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, a participating U-Haul location or any authorized Operation Santa Claus event.

Authorized donation drop-off locations include the following:

ABC15 Studios – 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix

Sanderson Ford – 6400 N. 51st Avenue, Glendale

Sanderson Lincoln Boutique-Scottsdale Quarter-15345 N Scottsdale Road Ste 140, Scottsdale

Sanderson Lincoln — 2121 W Bell Road, Phoenix

Participating U-Haul locations across the Valley

Operation Santa Claus events listed at givetotheclaus.com

With each accepted donation, you will have the chance to win the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning or Lincoln Corsair. Fifteen finalists will win a $100 Visa gift card and a key.

The finalist with the key that starts the truck will win the grand prize. Three finalists will be drawn weekly on ABC15.

All donations go to five local charities. The donations will be given across the Valley at Military Assistance Mission, The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Special Olympics Arizona and Chicanos Por La Causa.

If you are thinking of purchasing a new vehicle, want to donate to Operation Santa Claus or just want to look at a car, check out SandersonFord.com or visit the dealership at 6400 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ, 85301

More about the other charities

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that conducts research and develops best practices and training resources to help build inclusive communities for people with autism and their families.

St. Mary’s Food Bank was established as the nation’s first food bank in 1967. It relies on individual donors, private grants and corporate donors to feed the hungry in 9 out of 15 Arizona counties. Among other things, the food bank distributes food to food pantries and homeless shelters, sponsors the Kids Café, School Pantry, and Backpack programs, and offers hands-on training to help adults with barriers to employment succeed in the food service industry.

The Special Olympics remains the largest sports organization in Arizona for people with intellectual disabilities. It offers year-round training and sports competitions for adults and children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to develop their athletic gifts. Participation in sports helps these athletes improve their physical fitness, forge new friendships and experience the joy of sharing their gifts with their families and communities.

Chicanos Por La Causa focuses on providing behavioral health services for people living with moderate to severe mental health and substance abuse issues, stemming from sources such as depression, anxiety, trauma, suicidal thoughts and abuse. It offers outpatient services with flexible hours and home-based services for both English and Spanish speakers.

