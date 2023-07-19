The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

The D-backs came into the season as a sleeper team in the National League West behind clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, all of whom spent big money in the offseason.

But behind a decent April (15-12), a great May (17-10) and a stellar June (16-11), Arizona finds itself at 52-39 at the All-Star break, percentage points behind the Dodgers in the NL West (but in a virtual tie), and atop the NL Wild Card standings.

Rookie Corbin Carroll has been a revelation for the club, garnering not just NL Rookie of the Year talk but early whispers of MVP consideration as well.

The outfielder is batting .289 with 18 homers, 48 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

The front end of the rotation has done its part as well, with ace Zac Gallen finding his groove. The righty has pitched to the tune of an 11-3 record, 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts.

To cap off the first half, the D-backs had four players participate in the All-Star game in Seattle.

Gallen was the starting pitcher for the National League.

Carroll started in the outfield after being voted in by the fans.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was named as an All-Star reserve for his play in the outfield.

Geraldo Perdomo was named as an injury replacement to the roster.

Things couldn’t be looking any brighter as the club heads into the second half of 2023, seeking its first playoff berth since 2017.

