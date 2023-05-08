Close
Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

This article is Sponsored by Sanderson Ford

May 8, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Al McCoy celebration Suns Clippers...

Broadcaster Al McCoy is honored at halftime of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on April 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. McCoy will retire after 51 years as the Suns radio announcer. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Al McCoy, the “Voice of the Suns,” is in his 51st season calling Phoenix Suns games, and Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

His career with the team began in 1972, and McCoy will end his career as the longest-tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA. Some of his honors include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

His place behind the mic put McCoy on the job for all three of the franchise’s NBA Finals appearances, in 1976, 1993 and 2021.

RELATED STORIES

McCoy’s final regular season call came on April 9, when the Suns gave McCoy a formal goodbye at halftime of their last regular season game.

McCoy, now 90 years young, used that opportunity to speak to the Valley and Phoenix’s fans. He expressed what the experience has meant to him.

“I have said so many times as of late: 51 years have slid by and it has been a great ride,” McCoy told Footprint Center.

“Thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years.”

But it’s us at Sanderson Ford and the Valley as a whole who thank McCoy for sharing his joy, love of basketball and professional excellence over the radio waves.

Thanks, Al, for every “Oh, brother,” “zing go the strings” and, especially, every “Shazam!”

Join Sanderson Ford and Arizona Sports on May 12 for the “Win It All For Al” celebration. McCoy will join us as Burns & Gambo broadcast live on site. The first 50 visitors will receive a free State Forty Eight “Win It All For Al” t-shirt.

