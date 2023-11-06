Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 4-5

Nov 5, 2023, 6:00 PM

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive he...

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive heat warning Aug. 16-17, 2023, and could see widespread storms later in the week. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Arizona judge agrees to resign position as part of DUI resolution

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

Yavapai County Judge Celé Hancock was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in May after a March arrest. Hancock’s agreement to never serve as a judge again in the state was announced Friday by the Arizona Supreme Court.

A complaint against Hancock will be closed as a result, according to the state Supreme Court. Hancock had been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010.

Mike Lafferty to develop 25-acre ranch with racetrack, apartments on former Arizona gold mine

Mike Lafferty, founder of Phoenix-based Lafferty Development, has big plans for a 25-acre parcel in Prescott.

Lafferty, who paid $1.1 million for the vacant land in December 2021 after a bank had foreclosed on the property, plans to build his 4,000-square-foot forever home on what he named Lafferty Ranch, which backs up to more than 100 acre of open space.

The property features a seasonal creek that attracts deer, coyotes, lynx, bobcats, mountain lions and black bears, all of which have been sighted in the area.

Maggiore Group’s The Rosticceria set to open in Scottsdale next month

There’s a new Italian restaurant coming to Scottsdale from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore.

The Rosticceria located near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard will open its doors on Dec. 5.

Chef Joey is co-founder of The Maggiore Group, known for other Valley concepts like Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

Glendale girl, 10, located and not in danger

The search for a 10-year-old girl has ended after she was located Sunday morning, Glendale Police said.

Hayley Lopez is uninjured and has been reunited with her family, authorities said.

Lopez went missing at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday near the 6300 block of North 69th Avenue on foot.

Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveils AquaRidge WaterPark

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the completion of its AquaRidge WaterPark featuring multiple attractions.

Located near Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Boulevard, the project cost upwards of $16 million to complete two additions, Sedona Springs and Sky Island.

“This addition is a true testament to our commitment to providing guests a well-rounded destination to relax, dine and play,” general manager Paige Lund said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

surgery EVIT...

KTAR.com

EVIT launches first associate degree program in surgical technology

The East Valley Institute of Technology will offer the Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology program.

1 hour ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

6 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on near Loop 101 in Phoenix

Six people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday near the 101 freeway and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

solar panels working to power the grid...

Brandon Gray

APS unveils 15-year plan that will meet rising energy demand

APS announced it filed a new plan that will address growing customer energy needs at the Arizona Corporation Commission on Wednesday. 

6 hours ago

(Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)...

David Veenstra

Peoria uses $2.6 million of state funding for Real-Time Crime Center

The Peoria City Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to support a RTCC.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Lottery photo)...

David Veenstra

Arizona Lottery’s holiday scratchers are returning with top prize of $500K

The Arizona Lottery announced its holiday scratchers are returning with eight games to choose from and a chance to win up to $500,000.

15 hours ago

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall is opening its third location in the Valley. (Serendipit C...

David Veenstra

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with third Arizona location

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the opening of its third Arizona location. The new location is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 4-5