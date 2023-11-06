PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

Yavapai County Judge Celé Hancock was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in May after a March arrest. Hancock’s agreement to never serve as a judge again in the state was announced Friday by the Arizona Supreme Court.

A complaint against Hancock will be closed as a result, according to the state Supreme Court. Hancock had been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010.

Mike Lafferty, founder of Phoenix-based Lafferty Development, has big plans for a 25-acre parcel in Prescott.

Lafferty, who paid $1.1 million for the vacant land in December 2021 after a bank had foreclosed on the property, plans to build his 4,000-square-foot forever home on what he named Lafferty Ranch, which backs up to more than 100 acre of open space.

The property features a seasonal creek that attracts deer, coyotes, lynx, bobcats, mountain lions and black bears, all of which have been sighted in the area.

There’s a new Italian restaurant coming to Scottsdale from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore.

The Rosticceria located near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard will open its doors on Dec. 5.

Chef Joey is co-founder of The Maggiore Group, known for other Valley concepts like Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

The search for a 10-year-old girl has ended after she was located Sunday morning, Glendale Police said.

Hayley Lopez is uninjured and has been reunited with her family, authorities said.

Lopez went missing at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday near the 6300 block of North 69th Avenue on foot.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the completion of its AquaRidge WaterPark featuring multiple attractions.

Located near Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Boulevard, the project cost upwards of $16 million to complete two additions, Sedona Springs and Sky Island.

“This addition is a true testament to our commitment to providing guests a well-rounded destination to relax, dine and play,” general manager Paige Lund said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.